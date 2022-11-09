Liverpool predicted team to face Derby County in the Carabao Cup third round.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool start their Carabao Cup defence tonight when they welcome Derby County to Anfield in the third round (20.00 BST).

The Reds claimed the silverware last season when the defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties on a memorable day at Wembley.

And Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hungry to retain their crown, especially as they’re already virtually out of the Premier League title race after making a stuttering start.

Traditionally, Liverpool have used the early rounds of the competition to hand minutes to fringe players and some of the youngsters coming through the academy.

That’s unlikely to be any different against League One outfit Derby, while the likes of James Milner, Joel Matip and Naby Keita are ruled out of action.