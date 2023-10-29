Register
Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Forest - as Jurgen Klopp forced into late change - gallery

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz’s parents have been kidnapped, although his mother is now safe.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Oct 2023, 08:30 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 08:45 GMT

Liverpool have a swift turnaround as they return to action when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds have won both of their games since the season recommenced following the international break. A 2-0 Merseyside derby triumph over Everton was followed up by a 5-1 romp against Toulouse in the Europa League.

Both of those successes came at Anfield - where Jurgen Klopp’s side have an unblemished record so far in 2023-24. That’s why they’ll head into the Forest encounter as heavy favourites.

Klopp made several changes for the Toulouse game, with plenty of his players staking a claim to retain their starting berths against Steve Cooper’s side. The Liverpool boss has some decisions to make while Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Curtis Jones (suspension) all set to miss out.

And now there is doubt about whether Luis Diaz will be involved. The winger’s parents have been kidnapped in Colombia. Police have confirmed Diaz’s mother has been found but his father is still missing. Colombia's President Gustavo Petro wrote on X: "In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz's mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father.

With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Forest.

The Brazilian was given a rest midweek and will be aiming for successive clean sheets.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian was given a rest midweek and will be aiming for successive clean sheets. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Featured in Europe as he skippered the team and is likely to be one of few players who stays in the side.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Featured in Europe as he skippered the team and is likely to be one of few players who stays in the side. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Given the night off completely against Toulouse. The France international should be refreshed and will be looking to avoid a disciplinary tightrope again.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Given the night off completely against Toulouse. The France international should be refreshed and will be looking to avoid a disciplinary tightrope again. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Dutchman has been in immense form this season and will be expecting a physical battle.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman has been in immense form this season and will be expecting a physical battle. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

