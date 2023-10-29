Liverpool winger Luis Diaz’s parents have been kidnapped, although his mother is now safe.

Liverpool have a swift turnaround as they return to action when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds have won both of their games since the season recommenced following the international break. A 2-0 Merseyside derby triumph over Everton was followed up by a 5-1 romp against Toulouse in the Europa League.

Both of those successes came at Anfield - where Jurgen Klopp’s side have an unblemished record so far in 2023-24. That’s why they’ll head into the Forest encounter as heavy favourites.

Klopp made several changes for the Toulouse game, with plenty of his players staking a claim to retain their starting berths against Steve Cooper’s side. The Liverpool boss has some decisions to make while Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Curtis Jones (suspension) all set to miss out.

And now there is doubt about whether Luis Diaz will be involved. The winger’s parents have been kidnapped in Colombia. Police have confirmed Diaz’s mother has been found but his father is still missing. Colombia's President Gustavo Petro wrote on X: "In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz's mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father.

With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Forest.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian was given a rest midweek and will be aiming for successive clean sheets. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Featured in Europe as he skippered the team and is likely to be one of few players who stays in the side. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Given the night off completely against Toulouse. The France international should be refreshed and will be looking to avoid a disciplinary tightrope again. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images