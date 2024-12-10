Getty Images

Liverpool team predicted to face Girona in the Champions League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool return to action when they face Girona in the Champions League at the Estadi Montilivi this evening (5.45pm GMT).

The Reds have had a surprise break from action since their 3-3 draw at Newcastle United last week. The Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed amid Storm Darragh, meaning Arne Slot’s side were without a game at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot believes that it was the right decision to have made - and it’s helped fresh up his squad. Liverpool have had a hectic schedule as they top the Premier League along with the Champions League standings. They have won all five games in Europe’s elite competition and another victory will see the Reds move closer to automatically reaching the last 16.

But Slot has spoken about his admiration for Girona, who finished third in La Liga last season although they have won only one game in their maiden Champions League campaign.

Options are again depleted for Liverpool, with Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas and Tyler Morton all absent while Alexis Mac Allister must serve a one-match suspension.

With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazil international is back available after a two-month absence. Slot has insisted on several occasions that Alisson will be back between the posts when back fit despite Caoimhin Kelleher impressing.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Slot may have looked to rotate the vice-captain had the Merseyside derby gone ahead given he's not long recovered from a hamstring issue. The extra days of rest will have helped.

CB - Joe Gomez

Got away with a big mistake at Newcastle but has been highly consistent whenever he has played over the past couple of years.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain has been in colossus form this season. He will want another clean sheet.

LB - Andy Robertson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Started to find rhythm in recent games after a somewhat difficult start to the campaign following an injury.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Had played every minute in the Premier League and Champions League before being subbed against Newcastle. But the extra rest would have helped Gravenberch and he was on pre-match media duties yesterday, which confirms he'll be starting.

CM - Curtis Jones

With Mac Allister unavailable, Jones is the obvious candidate to play in a slightly deeper role. Enjoying a fine season.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungary international has started to really catch the eye in recent weeks after a somewhat stuttering opening to the campaign.

RW - Mo Salah

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports have suggested that Liverpool's talisman has now been offered a new contract - not that it will make a difference given Salah's scintillating form.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Had a fairly subdued season so far, netting only three times in 18 games. But this could be the sort of game to boost Nunez's confidence.

LW - Luis Diaz

Only featured for 23 minutes against Newcastle so will be plenty fresh and aiming to take his goal tally to double digits for the season.

Subs

Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Norris, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo.