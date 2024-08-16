Liverpool manager Arne Slot during the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla, at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Ipswich in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s new era officially gets underway when they make the trip to Ipswich Town for the opening game of the 2024-25 Premier League season on Saturday (12.30 BST).

Arne Slot will take charge of his first competitive game as head coach after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat. There has been plenty to like so far from the Dutchman, who has the lofty challenge of being Klopp’s replacement.

Klopp won seven major trophies during his nine years in charge, including the Champions League and the club’s maiden Premier League crown, with Liverpool’s status at Europe’s top table restored. Slot’s remit will be to continue Klopp’s work and ensure that the Reds continue to rub shoulders with the elite clubs in England and the continent.

Pre-season has been encouraging, with victories over Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United secured during the trip to the USA. Then last weekend, Liverpool secured a 3-0 triumph against Sevilla before a different team drew 0-0 against Las Palmas.

Those two games were the final dress rehearsals ahead of the the real stuff beginning for Slot against newly-promoted Ipswich at Portman Road. Ahead of the fixtures, here’s a look at how Liverpool could line-up,

GK - Alisson Becker

Only played in one pre-season game so far after his belated holiday. There is talk of Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili signing in the window but he would be loaned out.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Played his first game under Slot against Sevilla. He operated as more of a traditional full-back in the first half and assisted Diogo Jota’s opener and then moved into more central areas after the break. It will be intriguing how he is deployed.

CB - Jarell Quansah

Started every pre-season game so far. He has benefited from Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez not reporting back for duty until late and has impressed over the summer.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Was as dominant as ever in his first game back against Sevilla. Fans will be hoping this isn’t set to be van Dijk’s final season at Anfield with his contract ticking down.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Andy Robertson has been carrying an injury in pre-season and only returned against Las Palmas. The Scotland international may still not be quite match fit so Tsimikas may get the nod.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool have been unsuccessful in trying to persuade Martin Zubimendi to join the club from Real Sociedad. To his credit, Gravenberch has caught the eye in his two pre-season games but will very much be learning the No.6 role on the job.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Enjoyed a fine maiden campaign after signing from Brighton last summer. Having played a key role to help Argentina claim the Copa America crown, he will start the new season with plenty of confidence.

RW - Mo Salah

After a challenging end to last campaign, Liverpool’s talisman has looked razor-sharp over the summer. Salah is also into the final year of his deal and it’ll be intriguing how that develops.

AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungary captain’s pace and power in a more advanced role has been used to great effect in pre-season. He’ll be looking to break the lines of Ipswich.

LW - Luis Diaz

Speculation continues to rumble over whether the Colombia international could depart for Barcelona before the window closes. But after bagging twice against Sevilla in his first game back, Diaz remains first choice on the flank.

ST - Diogo Jota

The fans’ favourite has been excellent over the summer and displayed why he’s Liverpool’s best finisher with his volley against Sevilla. The biggest challenge will be to keep Jota fit.

Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibou Konate, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez.