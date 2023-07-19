Liverpool begin their pre-season campaign this afternoon when they face Karlsruher SC (17.30 BST).

The Reds are currently in Germany for a training camp, having arrived on Saturday. And now after being put through their paces for several days, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be a maiden run-out of the summer against the 2. Bundesliga outfit.

A total of 32 players have travelled to the Black Forest. They include new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, who have arrived for a combined fee of £95 million.

The pair are likely to get minutes under their belts along with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Co.

Some of the youngsters who have made the trip will also be hoping that they get the opportunity to show Klopp and his coaching staff what they’re capable of.

It’s all guesswork at this stage, but here’s the possible starting line-up that Klopp could name.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Started the opening friendly of last summer and Liverpool’s No.1 could again feature from the outset. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

2 . RB - Conor Bradley Currently Liverpool’s second-choice centre-back and will be hoping to impress Klopp. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

3 . CB - Joel Matip Returned to pre-season earlier than most of his team-mates so may start for that reason. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

4 . CB - Joe Gomez In a similar position to Matip, having coming back before Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

