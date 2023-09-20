Register
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs LASK - two debuts given out amid eight changes made - gallery

Liverpool team to face LASK in the Europa League predicted.

By Will Rooney
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 16:47 BST

Liverpool begin their 2023-24 Europa League campaign when they face Austrian side LASK in Group E on Thursday evening (17.45 BST).

The Reds are competing in Europe’s second-tier club competition for the first time since the 2015-16 season, having surrendered a place in the Champions League. However, Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he’s hoping to go all the way to the final and land the only trophy he’s yet to get his hands on as Anfield boss.

"We want to go as far as somehow possible,” said Klopp. “I would love to go to the final, obviously, but I have no clue if you can reach that because there will be a lot of fantastic football teams in between us and that target. So we have to make sure we perform."

Liverpool head into their clash against LASK in fine form. They’ve started the campaign by collecting 13 points from their opening five Premier League games - with the latest a 3-1 win at Wolves.

For the trip to LASK, Klopp will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) and Thiago Alcantara (hip). The Reds boss could make changes to his side, especially with a clash against West Ham United to come on Sunday.

With all that in mind, here’s the team we predict to face LASK.

One factor why Kelleher did not depart in the summer may be that he’ll feature in the Europa League group stage to get more minutes. He played just four times last season.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

One factor why Kelleher did not depart in the summer may be that he’ll feature in the Europa League group stage to get more minutes. He played just four times last season. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Likely to continue to deputise with Trent Alexander-Arnold absent.

2. RB - Joe Gomez

Likely to continue to deputise with Trent Alexander-Arnold absent. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Missed the past two games so a good chance for the Liverpool captain to regain match fitness.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Missed the past two games so a good chance for the Liverpool captain to regain match fitness. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ibrahima Konate may be saved for West Ham so Matip is the main contender to play alongside van Dijk, although Jarell Quansah is an option.

4. CM - Joel Matip

Ibrahima Konate may be saved for West Ham so Matip is the main contender to play alongside van Dijk, although Jarell Quansah is an option. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Europa League