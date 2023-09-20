Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs LASK - two debuts given out amid eight changes made - gallery
Liverpool team to face LASK in the Europa League predicted.
Liverpool begin their 2023-24 Europa League campaign when they face Austrian side LASK in Group E on Thursday evening (17.45 BST).
The Reds are competing in Europe’s second-tier club competition for the first time since the 2015-16 season, having surrendered a place in the Champions League. However, Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he’s hoping to go all the way to the final and land the only trophy he’s yet to get his hands on as Anfield boss.
"We want to go as far as somehow possible,” said Klopp. “I would love to go to the final, obviously, but I have no clue if you can reach that because there will be a lot of fantastic football teams in between us and that target. So we have to make sure we perform."
Liverpool head into their clash against LASK in fine form. They’ve started the campaign by collecting 13 points from their opening five Premier League games - with the latest a 3-1 win at Wolves.
For the trip to LASK, Klopp will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) and Thiago Alcantara (hip). The Reds boss could make changes to his side, especially with a clash against West Ham United to come on Sunday.
With all that in mind, here’s the team we predict to face LASK.