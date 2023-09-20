Liverpool begin their 2023-24 Europa League campaign when they face Austrian side LASK in Group E on Thursday evening (17.45 BST).

The Reds are competing in Europe’s second-tier club competition for the first time since the 2015-16 season, having surrendered a place in the Champions League. However, Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he’s hoping to go all the way to the final and land the only trophy he’s yet to get his hands on as Anfield boss.

"We want to go as far as somehow possible,” said Klopp. “I would love to go to the final, obviously, but I have no clue if you can reach that because there will be a lot of fantastic football teams in between us and that target. So we have to make sure we perform."

Liverpool head into their clash against LASK in fine form. They’ve started the campaign by collecting 13 points from their opening five Premier League games - with the latest a 3-1 win at Wolves.

For the trip to LASK, Klopp will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) and Thiago Alcantara (hip). The Reds boss could make changes to his side, especially with a clash against West Ham United to come on Sunday.

With all that in mind, here’s the team we predict to face LASK.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher One factor why Kelleher did not depart in the summer may be that he’ll feature in the Europa League group stage to get more minutes. He played just four times last season. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Likely to continue to deputise with Trent Alexander-Arnold absent. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Missed the past two games so a good chance for the Liverpool captain to regain match fitness. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . CM - Joel Matip Ibrahima Konate may be saved for West Ham so Matip is the main contender to play alongside van Dijk, although Jarell Quansah is an option. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images