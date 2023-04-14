Liverpool go in search of a first Premier League win in five matches when they travel to Leeds United on Monday evening.

While Champions League qualification looks beyond the Reds’ reach, a place in the Europa League is still up for grabs. Jurgen Klopp’s side may sit just eighth in the table but a strong finish to a lacklustre campaign can not only book their spot in a European competition but at least take some momentum into next season.

Impetus is something that Liverpool may have based on their 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend. Having been two goals down, the Reds fought back superbly and were the better team in the second period.

Klopp had admitted he wants his side to play with freedom in the final nine games of the season although he knows they face a dangerous opponent in relegation-threatened Leeds.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that Luis Diaz should be back in the squad after a six-month absence because of a knee problem. Meanwhile, the Liverpool manager admitted that Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate were forced to miss some training earlier this week.

