Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
33 minutes ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
1 hour ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
1 hour ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
3 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles

Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Leeds United as key pair doubtful - gallery

Liverpool team that could face Leeds United at Elland Road.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 18:05 BST

Liverpool go in search of a first Premier League win in five matches when they travel to Leeds United on Monday evening.

While Champions League qualification looks beyond the Reds’ reach, a place in the Europa League is still up for grabs. Jurgen Klopp’s side may sit just eighth in the table but a strong finish to a lacklustre campaign can not only book their spot in a European competition but at least take some momentum into next season.

Impetus is something that Liverpool may have based on their 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend. Having been two goals down, the Reds fought back superbly and were the better team in the second period.

Most Popular

Klopp had admitted he wants his side to play with freedom in the final nine games of the season although he knows they face a dangerous opponent in relegation-threatened Leeds.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that Luis Diaz should be back in the squad after a six-month absence because of a knee problem. Meanwhile, the Liverpool manager admitted that Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate were forced to miss some training earlier this week.

With that in mind, here’s an early look at how Liverpool could line-up at Elland Road.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedPremier LeagueEuropa LeagueChampions League