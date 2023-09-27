Register
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Leicester - new captain named amid 10 changes - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

By Will Rooney
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:10 BST

Liverpool begin their Carabao Cup campaign when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the third round this evening (19.45 BST).

The Reds have a stellar reputation in the competition, having won it a record nine times - most recently in the 2021-22 season. While a Premier League top-four finish is Liverpool’s principal aim this term, a cup run will be welcomed. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders pointed out while conducting pre-match media duties that consistent game time will bring the best out of the squad.

Changes will be made from the 3-1 victory over West Ham, which delivered Jurgen Klopp’s side a sixth successive victory in all competitions. But Liverpool will be fielding a side that is capable of defeating a Leicester outfit who are top of the Championship and full of confidence.

With all that in mind, here’s the Reds team we predict to line-up.

Pep Lijnders has called the No.2 world class after he opted to stay at Liverpool in the summer.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

With Alexander-Arnold closing in on a return to fitness, Gomez may feature here before being replaced at the weekend. Will be the captain if that’s the case.

2. RB - Joe Gomez

Somewhat of surprise that the France international did not start against West Ham and another who requires minutes after injury.

3. CB - Ibou Konate

The youngster is now a fully recognised first-team player and will be hoping to catch the eye once again.

4. CB - Jarell Quansah

