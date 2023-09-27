Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Leicester - new captain named amid 10 changes - gallery
Liverpool team predicted to face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool begin their Carabao Cup campaign when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the third round this evening (19.45 BST).
The Reds have a stellar reputation in the competition, having won it a record nine times - most recently in the 2021-22 season. While a Premier League top-four finish is Liverpool’s principal aim this term, a cup run will be welcomed. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders pointed out while conducting pre-match media duties that consistent game time will bring the best out of the squad.
Changes will be made from the 3-1 victory over West Ham, which delivered Jurgen Klopp’s side a sixth successive victory in all competitions. But Liverpool will be fielding a side that is capable of defeating a Leicester outfit who are top of the Championship and full of confidence.
With all that in mind, here’s the Reds team we predict to line-up.