Liverpool begin their Carabao Cup campaign when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the third round this evening (19.45 BST).

The Reds have a stellar reputation in the competition, having won it a record nine times - most recently in the 2021-22 season. While a Premier League top-four finish is Liverpool’s principal aim this term, a cup run will be welcomed. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders pointed out while conducting pre-match media duties that consistent game time will bring the best out of the squad.

Changes will be made from the 3-1 victory over West Ham, which delivered Jurgen Klopp’s side a sixth successive victory in all competitions. But Liverpool will be fielding a side that is capable of defeating a Leicester outfit who are top of the Championship and full of confidence.

With all that in mind, here’s the Reds team we predict to line-up.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Pep Lijnders has called the No.2 world class after he opted to stay at Liverpool in the summer. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Joe Gomez With Alexander-Arnold closing in on a return to fitness, Gomez may feature here before being replaced at the weekend. Will be the captain if that’s the case. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibou Konate Somewhat of surprise that the France international did not start against West Ham and another who requires minutes after injury. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images