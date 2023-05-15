Liverpool predicted team to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Liverpool aim to crank further pressure on the Premier League top four when they travel to Leicester City tonight.

The Reds have won six successive games to give themselves an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League. As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s side are four points behind Manchester United and Newcastle United respectively.

Yet a victory at the King Power Stadium will see Liverpool breathing down their rivals’ necks despite having played a game more.

Still, Klopp and his troops won’t be getting carried away just yet. They’re wary that 19th-placed Leicester are scrapping for their lives and are running out of time to retain their top-flight status.

The Reds have had a nine-day break since they beat Brentford 1-0. The squad jetted off to Barcelona for a few days to recharge and it’s a hiatus that Klopp felt was much-needed.

For the trip to Leicester, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita (both muscle) continue to be unavailable while Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) are out for the remainder of the campaign.

Klopp has to decide whether to stick with the team that edged past Brentford or opt to make changes.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Aiming for a third successive clean sheet. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Helped transform Liverpool’s form since switching to his hybrid role. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Will once again have to cover Alexander-Arnold if Liverpool do lose possession and the England international is out of position. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Stood up to the test against Brentford and a big end to the season could see Liverpool reach the Champions League. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images