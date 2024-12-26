Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Leicester in the Premier League predicted.

Liverpool look to give supporters more festive cheer when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield (8pm GMT).

The Reds sat at the summit of the Premier League table at Christmas - four points clear of Chelsea. It is a position that few expected at the start of the season when Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat.

But the expectations have now shifted and Liverpool are the favourites to be crowned champions. They prepare to face a Leicester side who have struggling since returning to the top flight and are 17th.

Slot could look to make changes from the enthralling 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Only Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) remain absent through injury.

Ahead of the clash, here is the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil international will have likely been frustrated to have conceded three at Spurs and will want a clean sheet.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Played some breathtaking passes against Tottenham and he'll be looking to dictate the play once again against Leicester.

CB - Joe Gomez

Found a good run of form and will want to show Slot he deserves to keep his berth when Konate is back fit.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

There might not be a defender in the Premier League who is in better form.

LB - Andy Robertson

Come under some scrutiny this season but had a good game at Tottenham and will want to build some momentum.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Netherlands international has been a revelation this season. There is no like-for-like replacement for Gravenberch so he may have to continue.

CM - Curtis Jones

Dominik Szoboszlai was outstanding at Spurs but expended so much energy so it is probably worth handing him a rest and bringing Jones back in.

CM - Harvey Elliott

Slot may see this as a game he can rotate his engine room. Alexis Mac Allister has played a lot of football this season for club and country while Elliott is not long back from a fractured foot and needs some more minutes.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman will be licking his lips facing a Leicester side who have conceded 82 shots in the past four games.

ST - Diogo Jota

The Portugal international has made three substitute appearances since recovering from injury and this could be the ideal game to return him to the XI.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Luis Diaz was one of the heroes at Spurs as he hit a double. But with the upcoming games approaching, Diaz could be rested to stay fresh so Gakpo could continue.

Subs

Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Nunez, Diaz, Chiesa.