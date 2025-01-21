Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool team predicted to face Lille in the Champions League at Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool look to continue their perfect record in the Champions League this season when they welcome LOSC Lille to Anfield.

The Reds top the new league format and their spot in the last 16 is all but confirmed after recording six victories so far - including beating Spanish champions Real Madrid and Bundesliga holders Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Arne Slot has insisted that Liverpool still want to win against Lille and carry on building momentum. The Reds left it late to earn a 2-0 triumph at Brentford last weekend and moved six points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. Slot is acutely aware that impetus needs to be carried on, but he’ll also know some of his players will need a rest.

Only Diogo Jota (muscle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) are injured so Slot has plenty of his squad to select from. With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil international is very much first choice in the Champions League and will be hoping for successive clean sheets. Could well be captain for the night.

RB - Conor Bradley

The 22-year-old hasn’t played too much since he returning from a hamstring injury but this seems to be a perfect game for Bradley to come back into the XI and hand Trent Alexander-Arnold a rest.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The France international was on pre-match media duties last night which suggests that he will be starting. Konate has been in imperious form for Liverpool and has admitted he’s playing through the pain barrier since recovering from a knee injury.

CB - Jarell Quansah

Virgil van Dijk could do with some respite and Quansah has had to be patient this campaign for opportunities.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

The position on the left-hand side of defence has been intriguing this season. It might be a toss up but Andy Robertson could just be saved for the Ipswich Town game at the weekend.

CM - Wataru Endo

Ryan Gravenberch is someone whose minutes must be manager having started every Premier League and Champions League game so far. Endo’s attitude has been magnificent this season and a chance in his favoured midfield role rather than in defence could be handed to him.

CM - Curtis Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy product has been used off the bench in the previous two games and will want to give a reminder of his qualities from the outset.

CM - Harvey Elliott

The England under-21 international was tremendous off the bench at Brentford as he played his part in both goals. Chances for Elliott this term have been limited, especially in his favoured No.10 role, but that could change against Lille.

RW - Federico Chiesa

The summer signing from Italy has had a soft launch to his Anfield career and Liverpool have been cautious with him. While Chiesa is still not ready to play 90 minutes, handing him a start could boost his confidence as well as giving Mo Salah a breather.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Will be buoyed by being the hero at Brentford with his late double. With Jota injured, Nunez has a real chance to become Slot’s first-choice No.9 for the remainder of the campaign.

LW - Luis Diaz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Colombia international has been utilised as a makeshift striker of late and not been as effective. A switch to the flank could be something Slot is weighing up.

Subs

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Morton, McConnell, Salah, Gakpo, Danns.