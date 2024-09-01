Arne Slot. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up to face Man Utd in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Liverpool prepare for one of their biggest games of the season when they make the trip to Manchester United on Sunday (16.00 BST).

Arne Slot will take the Reds to Old Trafford for the first time as head coach - and supporters will be desperate for a victory over their bitter foes.

Liverpool have made a fine start to the 2024-25 season, with the transition from Jurgen Klopp to Slot going as smooth as anyone could have hoped for so far. The Reds have delivered routine 2-0 wins over Ipswich and Brentford in their opening two games.

United find themselves coming into the encounter against the backdrop of a 2-1 loss at Brighton, having edged a late 1-0 win over Fulham in their maiden game. But they hold the bragging rights having defeated Liverpool in both the Premier League and FA Cup at Old Trafford last season.

Slot has virtually a fully-fit squad to select from. Curtis Jones is the only injury absence although new signing Federico Chiesa isn’t expected to be involved as he gains match fitness. With everything in mind, here’s the team predicted to face United.

GK - Alisson Becker

Started the campaign with two clean sheets and a third successive shutout would give Liverpool a huge chance to continue their 100% record.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Will be expected to contribute in the attacking areas where he’s at his best but will also be aware of his defensive duties as he’s likely to be marking Marcus Rashford.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

It was no surprise the France international started against Brentford after replacing Jarell Quansah at half-time in the Ipswich win. Konate has had a full week to recover so there should be no issues about managing his minutes.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Started the season in imperious form but he will not be underestimating United.

LB - Andy Robertson

Seems to be well over the injury that ruled him out for much of pre-season and has barely put a foot wrong in the opening two games and been a threat going forward.

CM - Wataru Endo

Ryan Gravenberch has been the favoured No.6 in the opening two games. But Slot may be mindful that Liverpool could need a bit more defensive nous rather than control on the ball and that could see Endo given his first start of the campaign.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Quietly went about his business in the first two fixtures. Such an effective player and the midfield battle could be key.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Started the first two games and earned the praise of Slot in his pre-match press conference. There seems little reason why there will be a change despite Harvey Elliott pushing for minutes.

RW - Mo Salah

Already netted twice in as many games and simply loves playing against United. Liverpool’s talisman will be bang up for this one.

ST - Diogo Jota

Notched a goal and an assist so far this term. Jota is Liverpool’s most clinical finisher and will look to swallow up any chances that come his way.

LW - Luis Diaz

Was top-drawer against Brentford as he opened the scoring. Diaz’s biggest challenge is adding more goals and assists to his game and he’s so far doing just that. Will look to put United on the back foot at every opportunity.

Substitutes

Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez.