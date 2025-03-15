Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Newcastle United - as Arne Slot makes three big changes
Liverpool go in search of Carabao Cup glory when they face Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday (16.30 GMT).
The Reds are aiming to defend the silverware after beating Chelsea 1-0 in last year’s final - and claim the competition for a record-extending 11 times. In addition, it represents a chance for Arne Slot to claim a first trophy since taking over as head coach.
In truth, a new gong will be added to the Anfield cabinet as Liverpool sit 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League. But the squad will be determined to claim another prize before going on to lift the league title.
Liverpool head into the final against the backdrop of exiting the Champions League. The Reds suffered a penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain after the last-16 tie finished 1-1 following two legs and 210 minutes of football. Fans will be hoping the encounter will not have fatigued Slot’s troops, although they did lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to an ankle injury.
Ahead of the Wembley showpiece, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.
GK - Caoimhin Kelleher
The Republic of Ireland is the designated goalkeeper in the Carabao Cup despite Alisson Becker playing in the semi-final first leg. Kelleher goes out to win the competition for a third time.
RB - Jarell Quansah
The 22-year-old has a huge opportunity because of injuries. He did well off the bench against PSG and must play the role in his own style rather than changing too much.
CB - Ibrahima Konate
There were some concerns when the France international had to be substituted against PSG. However, Konate only had cramp and has been back in training.
CB - Virgil van Dijk
The Liverpool captain was the match-winner against Chelsea a year ago - and aims to win an eighth major trophy during his time at the club.
LB - Andy Robertson
The Scot whipped in some excellent crosses against PSG and they have to be taken advantage of.
CM - Ryan Gravenberch
The Dutchman has played 120 minutes against PSG and Liverpool will hope that he has recovered fully from that gruelling affair.
CM - Alexis Mac Allister
Was probably Liverpool's standout player against PSG, with his know-how and canniness coming to the fore yet again. Those qualities will be important.
CM - Dominik Szoboszlai
The former RB Leipzig man will be tasked with pressing Newcastle relentlessly and challenged with contributing in the final third.
RW - Mo Salah
Liverpool's talisman would relish being the match-winner. He has yet to score at Wembley for the Reds in four appearances.
ST - Luis Diaz
The No.9 position is proving somewhat of a problem with Diogo Jota out of sorts and Darwin Nunez struggling this season. Therefore, Slot could look to deploy Diaz in the role having done so successfully several times this term.
LW - Cody Gakpo
Much will depend on whether the Netherlands international is fully fit after recently recovering from an ankle injury. But if he is ready to start then Slot could be tempted to unleash his 16-goal second-top scorer.
Subs
Alisson, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa.