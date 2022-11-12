Liverpool expected team to face Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool play their final game before the season breaks for the World Cup when they welcome Southampton to Anfield today (15.00 GMT).

The Reds have had a difficult start to their Premier League campaign and their form has been stuttering. As things stand, they sit eighth in the table.

But Liverpool have picked up of late and got a big win under their belt at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend before edging past Derby County on penalties in the Carabao Cup earlier on Wednesday.

And a win against Southampton could see Jurgen Klopp’s side move up to sixth if other results go their way.

The Reds made wholesale changes against Derby but will name a strong XI against the Saints - who will have a new manager in Nathan Jones in the dugout.

Klopp, meanwhile, is forced to serve a one-match ban after being sent off against Manchester City last month.

Here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Southampton.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Given a much-needed rest on Wednesday night and has been in top form this season. Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero against Derby and Klopp called him ‘outstanding’ in his pre-match press conference - yet is set to drop back to the bench. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Will be hoping for a big display to put himself further in the thoughts of Gareth Southgate’s England plans. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate Called up for France’s World Cup campaign, the defender has been imperious since returning from injury. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk The defeat of Derby was the only game the Dutchman has missed this season. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales