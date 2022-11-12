Liverpool predicted starting line-up gallery vs Southampton - with ‘outstanding’ player benched
Liverpool expected team to face Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield.
Liverpool play their final game before the season breaks for the World Cup when they welcome Southampton to Anfield today (15.00 GMT).
The Reds have had a difficult start to their Premier League campaign and their form has been stuttering. As things stand, they sit eighth in the table.
But Liverpool have picked up of late and got a big win under their belt at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend before edging past Derby County on penalties in the Carabao Cup earlier on Wednesday.
And a win against Southampton could see Jurgen Klopp’s side move up to sixth if other results go their way.
The Reds made wholesale changes against Derby but will name a strong XI against the Saints - who will have a new manager in Nathan Jones in the dugout.
Klopp, meanwhile, is forced to serve a one-match ban after being sent off against Manchester City last month.
Here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Southampton.