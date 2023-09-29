Liverpool face arguably their toughest test to date this season when they travel to Tottenham in the Premie League (17.30 BST).

The Reds have made a magnificent start to 2023-24, having won all seven games since their 1-1 opening-day draw against Chelsea. Certainly, plenty of fans have bee pleasantly surprised by Jurgen Klopp’s side’s form given the changes to the squad over the summer.

Liverpool have strength in depth and there are growing hopes that a Premier League title challenge can be mounted. But if the Reds are to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City then a win against Tottenham will be required.

Spurs have begun the season strongly themselves, with Ange Postecogleu making an immediate impact after taking the hot seat in the summer.

Liverpool head to north London on the back of a 3-1 win over West Ham in the league last weekend while they eased to a 3-1 victory against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup earlier this week. Klopp made wholesale changes and those who featured will be hoping they staked a claim to feature against Spurs. The likes of Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, Ibrahima Konate and Wataru Endo all caught the eye.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Tottenham.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Rested against Leicester and the Brazilian international has started the season in top form. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The vice-captain has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury but is back in training and simply has to feature if fit enough. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Rested against Leicester and performances this season are getting back to the levels he knows he’s capable of. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image