Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Union SG - as Darwin Nunez and Ibou Konate calls made - gallery
Liverpool team predicted to face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.
Liverpool turn their attention to the Europa League when they welcome Royal Union Saint-Gilloise to Anfield this evening (20.00 BST).
The Reds head into the clash against the backdrop of their first loss of the 2023-24 season. Yet their 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur was shrouded in VAR controversy and it was only a 96th minute Joel Matip own goal which saw Jurgen Klopp’s side beaten despite having both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off.
Liverpool would still have taken plenty of encouragement from that display and indeed their performances this season. Even Klopp is surprised by how quickly new signings have adapted.
Changes are likely to be afoot against Union as the Reds aim for a second Group E win. But Klopp is not underestimating the visitors, who currently sit top of the Belgian league.