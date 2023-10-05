Liverpool turn their attention to the Europa League when they welcome Royal Union Saint-Gilloise to Anfield this evening (20.00 BST).

The Reds head into the clash against the backdrop of their first loss of the 2023-24 season. Yet their 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur was shrouded in VAR controversy and it was only a 96th minute Joel Matip own goal which saw Jurgen Klopp’s side beaten despite having both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off.

Liverpool would still have taken plenty of encouragement from that display and indeed their performances this season. Even Klopp is surprised by how quickly new signings have adapted.

Changes are likely to be afoot against Union as the Reds aim for a second Group E win. But Klopp is not underestimating the visitors, who currently sit top of the Belgian league.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Irishman has already made two appearances in cup competitions this season and will be determined to impress again. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The vice-captain was on pre-media press duties which suggests he’ll make his first outing for more than a month after a hamstring injury. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate The France international has found himself out of the starting XI in the Premier League of late. He’ll be hoping to thrust himself back into Klopp’s plans. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images