Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Union SG - as Darwin Nunez and Ibou Konate calls made - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

By Will Rooney
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:41 BST

Liverpool turn their attention to the Europa League when they welcome Royal Union Saint-Gilloise to Anfield this evening (20.00 BST).

The Reds head into the clash against the backdrop of their first loss of the 2023-24 season. Yet their 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur was shrouded in VAR controversy and it was only a 96th minute Joel Matip own goal which saw Jurgen Klopp’s side beaten despite having both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off.

Liverpool would still have taken plenty of encouragement from that display and indeed their performances this season. Even Klopp is surprised by how quickly new signings have adapted.

Changes are likely to be afoot against Union as the Reds aim for a second Group E win. But Klopp is not underestimating the visitors, who currently sit top of the Belgian league.

The Irishman has already made two appearances in cup competitions this season and will be determined to impress again.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

The Irishman has already made two appearances in cup competitions this season and will be determined to impress again. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The vice-captain was on pre-media press duties which suggests he’ll make his first outing for more than a month after a hamstring injury.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The vice-captain was on pre-media press duties which suggests he’ll make his first outing for more than a month after a hamstring injury. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The France international has found himself out of the starting XI in the Premier League of late. He’ll be hoping to thrust himself back into Klopp’s plans.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international has found himself out of the starting XI in the Premier League of late. He’ll be hoping to thrust himself back into Klopp’s plans. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The England under-20 international is highly rated and deserves another chance, while he can hand respite to Virgil van Dijk.

4. CB - Jarell Quansah

The England under-20 international is highly rated and deserves another chance, while he can hand respite to Virgil van Dijk. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

