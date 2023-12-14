Liverpool play their final Europa League Group E game against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at Lotto Park this evening (17.45 GMT).

The Reds are already safely ensconced in the knockout stage of the competition, having secured top spot with 12 points from their five games. That is a boost for Jurgen Klopp in the middle of what he's described as the most intense period of the season. Games have been coming thick and fast, with Liverpool in action twice per week.

Performances have not been their very best but Klopp knows results are more important at this stage. The Reds battled from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, which moved them to the top of the Premier League. And with a clash against Manchester United at Anfield to come, followed by encounters with West Ham (in the Carabao Cup) and then title rivals Arsenal, changes are set to be made for the Union SG match.

Klopp has been afforded the luxury of leaving Mo Salah, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold on Merseyside rather than travelling to Belgium. The Liverpool boss has also admitted he'll name a side with the blend of experience and youth. With that in mind, here's the team predicted to face Union.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international is set for his latest chance between the post, having made three successive appearances before Palace.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley The 20-year-old would have made several outings this campaign had it not been for his back injury. He'll be relishing a first start after thriving on loan at Bolton last term.

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah The academy product could be the only player who remains from the starting lne-up at Palace. He's enjoying a fine breakthrough campaign.