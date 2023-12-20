Liverpool can take a step closer to Wembley when they face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Anfield tonight (20.00 GMT).

The Reds have won the competition nine times in history, which is more than any other club, and most recently claimed the silverware in 2022. And while it may be down the priority list this season, with the chief aim to finish in the Premier League top four, there's no doubt that a chance of winning a trophy is something that appeals.

With Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Fulham into the semi-finals, Liverpool will know they have a big chance - but are hardly underestimating West Ham. What's more, the tie comes in the middle of a hectic fixture schedule for the Reds and injuries are starting to rack up. Ryan Gravenberch is doubtful after limping off muscle fatigue in last weekend's 0-0 draw against Manchester United while Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota remain sidelined.

Jurgen Klopp also has the small matter of a top-of-the-table showdown against Arsenal on Saturday to consider. He'll be assessing who is fit enough to feature against a West Ham side who earned a 3-0 victory over Wolves last time out. With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face the Hammers.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool's regular stopper in this competition is set for another chance.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Not at his best against Man Utd but Klopp won't want to completely change his defence and knows he has a player capable of unlocking West Ham.

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah Enjoying a fine breakthrough season and this will be a good test for him.