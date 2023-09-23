Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool aim to continue their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds have been solid rather than spectaular so far, although results have been more than satisfactory. Jurgen Klopp’s men have collected 13 points from their opening five Premier League matches while they started their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 victory over LASK earlier this week. Liverpool made 11 changes in total for that triumph, with their second-half performance markedly better after trailing at the interval.

