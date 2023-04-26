Liverpool team predicted to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

Liverpool can increase the pressure in the race for the Premier League top four when they travel to West Ham United tonight (19.45 BST).

The Reds have fallen well below their expected standards this season yet still have a glimmer of hope they can qualify for next season’s Champions League.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s men sit nine points outside the top-four berth. But with fourth-placed Manchester United facing Tottenhham Hotspur, in fifth, tomorrow night and third-placed Newcastle United travelling to Everton, the table could look different come the end of the midweek fixtures.

Liverpool have made improvements in recent weeks and aim for three successive victories against West Ham following wins over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

West Ham have also punched well below expectations yet have appeared to have hit an upturn. They moved into the Europa Conference League semi-final last week before cruising to a 4-0 triumph at AFC Bournemouth.

Certainly, the Reds face a tricky trip to the capital and here’s how we predicted Klopp’s men to line-up.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian is one of the frontrunners to be named Player of the Season.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold David Moyes has already admitted Alexander-Arnold is in West Ham’s thinking in his new hybrid role.

3 . CB - Joe Gomez Ibrahima Konate is a doubt and Klopp may not take a risk. As a result, Gomez could come back in.

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Will be disappointed how Liverpool conceded twice against Forest and will know improvements are needed.

