How Liverpool could line-up against West Ham United in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Liverpool look to sign off 2024 with a final victory when they travel to West Ham United on Sunday.

The Reds will be at the top of the Premier League table regardless heading into the new year. They are six points clear of second-placed Arsenal and the title race having played one game fewer is in Arne Slot’s side’s hands. But Liverpool know that they can ill-afford to drop points as things can change quickly.

The Reds travel to West Ham after earning a 3-1 win over Leicester last time out. The injury situation is looking fairly healthy, with Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) still sidelined while Dominik Szoboszlai must serve a one-game suspension for accruing five yellow cards.

With Liverpool playing their third game in eight days, Slot could look to make changes to his team. With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil international has not kept a clean sheet for the past three Premier League matches and will want a shutout.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Whipped in plenty of crosses against Leicester, especially in the first half, before linking really well with Mo Salah after the break. Getting in more intelligent positions throughout will be important.

CB - Joe Gomez

Enjoying his longest spell in the team featuring in his favoured position for several years. Barely put a foot wrong while Konate has been absent.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Andy Robertson could be given a breather and that is indeed now possible with Tsimikas returning from an ankle injury. The Greece international has done well when he's featured this season.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Not at his absolute best against Leicester but was still efficient on the ball. He will be hoping to have more of an impact breaking West Ham's lined.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Recorded two assists in the Leicester win and his performance perhaps went under-rated. A mainstay in Arne Slot's side.

CM - Curtis Jones

Took his goal superbly against Leicester and that ultimately proved decisive. Set to continue in the No,10 position with Szoboszlai suspended.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman has a chance to hit the 20-goal mark for the season if he is on target. You'd hardly back against him given his rich form.

ST - Diogo Jota

Slot has admitted that the Portugal international's minutes have been managed since his return to fitness. But Jota has made four substitute appearances since recovering from a rib injury and could make a first start since October.

LW - Luis Diaz

Cody Gakpo is in rampant form and scored a sublime goal against Leicester. But He may be given a breather and Diaz has been just as good this season. The Colombia international was an unused substitute against Leicester so will be fresh.

Subs

Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Morton, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa.