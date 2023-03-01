Liverpool team predicted to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield tonight (20.00 GMT) - with the two sides meeting for a fourth time this season.

The Reds’ 3-0 loss at Molineux only three-and-a-half weeks ago is still very raw in what was a big setback in their hopes for a Premier League top-four finish.

Jurgen Klopp’s side’s struggles have been well documented throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Having been expected to challenge for the title again, they instead languish in seventh spot.

Liverpool were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend and failed to edge closer to the Champions League finish.

But the Reds are, at least, unbeaten in their past three top-flight games. And with two homes games this week, Klopp knows his troops have a big opportunity to put the pressure on the sides above Liverpool.

For the Wolves game, Klopp will be without Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) while there is still some uncertainty around Darwin Nunez’s shoulder issue.

Still, changes are expected to be made to Liverpool’s team and here’s the line-up we predict.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazil No.1 is aiming for a fourth successive Premier League clean sheet.

2 . RB - James Milner Trent Alexander-Arnold was well below par against Palace and could be given a breather. With Joe Gomez sidelined, Milner is the likely candidate to switch into defence.

3 . CB - Joel Matip The experienced defender had a few rocky moments at Palace. Konate is back fit but he may be saved for Man Utd on Sunday.

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Klopp has accepted his defensive leader hasn't been at his best after coming back from injury but both will be hoping for an improved performance.