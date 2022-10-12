Liverpool team expected to face Rangers in the Champions League.

Liverpool can take another step towards the last 16 of the Champions League when they face Rangers at Ibrox tonight (20.00 BST).

The Reds sit second in Group A on six points and victory will see them edge closer to qualification.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had their well-documented early struggles in the Premier League this season.

Their 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday leaves Liverpool already 14 points adrift in the title race.

But they’ll be hoping to bounce back against Rangers.

The two outfits met at Anfield next week, with the Reds easing to a 2-0 victory.

However, Klopp will be wary of the influence the Ibrox crowd will have on the return meeting.

And Liverpool have list three key players - Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip - to injury since, while Klopp may also have a clash against Manchester City at the weekend in his mind.

Here’s the Liverpool team we predict will face Rangers.

GK - Alisson Becker May be busier than last week's clash at Anfield when he made just one save.

RB - Joe Gomez The likeliest to deputise Alexander-Arnold while he's on the sidelines.

CB - Ibrahima Konate Came off the bench against Arsenal for his first game of the season after injury. Now set for is first start of the campaign.

CB - Virgil van Dijk Will be hoping for a confidence booster ahead of facing Man City at the weekend.