Liverpool team expected to face Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

Liverpool began the defence of the FA Cup when they welcome Wolves to Anfield tonight (20.00 GMT).

The Reds won the competition for the eighth time last season when beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley.

And it’s only one of two trophies that Jurgen Klopp’s side can claim this season along with the Champions League. They’re well out of the Premier League title race and crashed out of the Carabao Cup last month.

But a win against Wolves will help Liverpool build some momentum they desperately need as they continue to stutter in the league after a 3-1 loss to Brentford earlier this week.

Klopp has admitted he’s going to play a strong team for the third-round tie due to the fixture schedule. In the past, he’s used the earlier rounds to give minutes to fringe players.

Still, some members of his squad may need a rest while the Reds will be without Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino (calf), James Milner (hamstring), Diogo Jota (calf), Luis Diaz (knee) and Arthur Melo (thigh).

There is also a chance that Cody Gakpo, who signed from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million, could make his debut.

With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Wolves.

2. GK - Alisson Becker Klopp has confirmed that Alisson is the FA Cup goalkeeper rather than No.2 Caoimhin Kelleher. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. RB - Joe Gomez Closer to the fray now van Dijk is injured but Gomez may feature on the right-hand side to give Trent Alexander-Arnold the evening off. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - Joel Matip Set for a run in the team with van Dijk sidelined. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales