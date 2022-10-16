Liverpool expected starting line-up and team news ahead of their clash against Manchester City.

Liverpool are back in action today when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield (16.30 BST).

And today’s Premier League clash has a huge different feel about it.

Last season, the Reds and City went hammer and tongs for the title. In the end, Jurgen Klopp’s side finished a point behind Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

Plenty expected the pair again to fight it out for the silverware this campaign.

Yet Liverpool have made a stuttering start and picked up only 10 points from their opening eight games - and sit 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

If the Reds are to have any hopes of challenging for the title - or keeping up in the race for a top-four finish for that matter - a big performance against City will be required.

They do head into the game with some confidence, though, after thrashing Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League.

Liverpool have their injury problems, with key players Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip all ruled out.

Meanwhile, Klopp is sweating on the fitness of Ibrahima Konate after the defender missed training on Friday.

With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict will start.

GK - Alisson Becker Will have to be on his toes to keep out Erling Haaland and Co.

RB - Joe Gomez Will have to be sound defensively as well as contributing going forward.

CB - Nat Phillips If Konate is unfit, Klopp may feel he needs four defenders playing in the natural roles rather than James Milner slotting in at right-back. That would see Phillips making a start no-one could have expected.

CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman doesn't need reminding what tough game he's in for.