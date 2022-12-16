Liverpool predicted line-up to face AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

Liverpool play their second game in the Dubai Super Cup when they face AC Milan this afternoon (15.30 GMT).

The Reds step up their preparations as they get ready for the restart of the 2022-23 season. Jurgen Klopp’s side face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on 22 December.

Certainly, Liverpool will be looking to raise their levels, having suffered a 3-1 loss to Lyon last weekend.

Klopp opted to used the majority of his squad in that game, with a young Reds team finding the experience of Lyon too much in the second period.

But the Liverpool manager may look to take this clash more serious and put into practice what they’ve been working on during their training camp in the Middle East.

The Reds have Darwin Nunez once again available after his involvement with Uruguay in the World Cup. However, Alisson Becker, Fabinho (both Brazil), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (both England) and Virgil van Dijk (Holland) have been granted time off after their respective nations’ exits in Qatar. Ibou Konate, meanwhile, is preparing for the final with France.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face AC Milan.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Part of the mix-up for Lyon's first goal but is an ever-reliable No.2.

2. RB - Calvin Ramsay The Scot did well in a young team in the second half against Lyon. A chance from the outset could be what he needs to showcase his full talent.

3. CB - Joel Matip Likely to be given more minutes after playing 45 minutes against Lyon as Matip continues to work back from a calf injury.

4. CB - Joe Gomez Set for another opportunity with Virgil van Dijk still to return and Ibou Konate preparing for the World Cup final.