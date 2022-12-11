Liverpool predicted starting XI gallery vs Lyon - with two players to make injury return
Liverpool predicted team to face Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.
Liverpool step up their preparations ahead of the restart of the 2022-23 season when they face Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup today (14.00 GMT).
The Reds are in Dubai and are putting hard graft in on the training ground as they look to light the touchpaper to their Premier League campaign later this month.
Jurgen Klopp’s side sit only sixth in the table and endured stuttering results before the hiatus of the campaign last month.
But the Liverpool boss will be hoping the warm-weather stint in the United Arab Emirates can ensure there is an upturn.
The Reds initially took 33 players to Dubai, although Luis Diaz has been forced to return home after suffering a setback while recovering from a knee injury.
Lyon will provide a decent test for Liverpool and here’s the team we expect to be named.