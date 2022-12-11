Liverpool predicted team to face Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.

Liverpool step up their preparations ahead of the restart of the 2022-23 season when they face Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup today (14.00 GMT).

The Reds are in Dubai and are putting hard graft in on the training ground as they look to light the touchpaper to their Premier League campaign later this month.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit only sixth in the table and endured stuttering results before the hiatus of the campaign last month.

But the Liverpool boss will be hoping the warm-weather stint in the United Arab Emirates can ensure there is an upturn.

The Reds initially took 33 players to Dubai, although Luis Diaz has been forced to return home after suffering a setback while recovering from a knee injury.

Lyon will provide a decent test for Liverpool and here’s the team we expect to be named.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kellher Likely to be in between the posts with Alisson Becker granted time off after going out of the World Cup with Brazil.

2. RB - Calvin Ramsay Endured injuries after arriving from Aberdeen in the summer but set for a chance as Trent Alexander-Arnold goes off on holiday after England's elimination from the World Cup.

3. CB - Joe Gomez Was not selected in England's World Cup squad and will be hoping to catch Klopp's eye. Virgil van Dijk is still to meet up with the squad after Holland crashed out of the World Cup while Ibou Konate is into the semi-finals with France.

4. CB - Joel Matip Hasn't played since October because of a calf injury but this could be the ideal game to make a return.