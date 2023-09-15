Liverpool are back in action after the international break when they make the trip to Wolves on Saturday (12.30 BST).

The Reds will be aiming to carry on where they left off before the haitus of the campaign, which was a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied with the start that his side have made to the 2023-24 campaign. Liverpool have garnered 10 points from their opening four games, especially given that there was signficant changes made to the squad in the summer transfer window.

For the clash against Wolves, Klopp will be without captain Virgil van Dijk as he’s had his ban extra of an additional game by the FA following his sending-off in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United last month. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also doubtful with a hamstring injury.

What’s more, Klopp will have to deem who is ready to feature after the internationals, with Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all making a lengthy trip back from South America.

With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Wolves at Molineux.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The goalkeeper didn’t play in either of Brazil’s matches so will be fresh despite the time adjustments returning from South America. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Alexander-Arnold was not spotted in training on Thursday, which means that Gomez may deputise. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Back in training after missing the past two matches. With van Dijk suspended restoring Konate seems the straightforward choice. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images