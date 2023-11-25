Liverpool's Premier League title credentials will be put to the test when they make the trip to Manchester City today (12.30 GMT).

Plenty are surprised that the Reds sit just a point behind the current champions around a third of the way through the 2023-24 season after a significant squad rejig in the summer. But those still unconvinced that Liverpool can seriously challenge City could well have their opinion change if a victory was yielded - which would end Pep Guardiola's side's run of 23 successive home victories.

The Reds signed off before the international break with a 3-0 victory over Brentford. And for the trip to City, he's been boosted by the injury returns of Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp also has selection decisions to make when it comes to those returning from international duty - particularly South American quartet Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team we predict to face City.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Played twice for Brazil during the international break and he'll know a busy afternoon may be in store.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The vice-skipper will have a tough battle against Jeremy Doku and will also have to try to dictate in possession.

3 . CB - Joel Matip The 32-year-old was superb against Brentford before the break, while Ibrahima Konate is only coming back from a minor hamstring injury so may not be risked.