Liverpool predicted team ahead of their Premier League fixtures against West Ham United at Anfield.

Liverpool are back in action when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield tonight (19.30 BST).

The Reds will be hoping to build on their brilliant victory over Manchester City and finally build momentum in the Premier League.

Before Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s side had taken only 10 points from their opening eight matches.

But they displayed heart, guts and quality to earn a 1-0 victory over champions City - and end their unbeaten league record to boot.

The Reds can’t afford another false dawn, though, if they’re somehow to thrust themselves into the title race.

And they meet a West Ham side unbeaten in their past five games in all competitions.

Liverpool suffered a hammer blow against City when Diogo Jota was stretchered off with a calf injury. He’s now been ruled out until after the World Cup.

The Reds are also missing another key attacker in Luis Diaz.

Klopp has to find the solutions if Liverpool are to pick up three points.

Here’s the team we predict will face West Ham.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Was immense against City and now will be desperate for another clean sheet. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB - James Milner Surprised plenty of people against City. Trent Alexander-Arnold came back earlier than expected from an ankle injury but still may not be risked from the outset. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB - Joe Gomez Awarded man of the match against City and now will be determined for a sustained run in the team. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Silenced plenty of his critics when shacking Erling Haaland against City. Set for another busy evening against West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales