Thiago benched, new Darwin Nunez role - Liverpool predicted starting XI gallery vs West Ham
Liverpool predicted team ahead of their Premier League fixtures against West Ham United at Anfield.
Liverpool are back in action when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield tonight (19.30 BST).
The Reds will be hoping to build on their brilliant victory over Manchester City and finally build momentum in the Premier League.
Before Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s side had taken only 10 points from their opening eight matches.
But they displayed heart, guts and quality to earn a 1-0 victory over champions City - and end their unbeaten league record to boot.
The Reds can’t afford another false dawn, though, if they’re somehow to thrust themselves into the title race.
And they meet a West Ham side unbeaten in their past five games in all competitions.
Liverpool suffered a hammer blow against City when Diogo Jota was stretchered off with a calf injury. He’s now been ruled out until after the World Cup.
The Reds are also missing another key attacker in Luis Diaz.
Klopp has to find the solutions if Liverpool are to pick up three points.
Here’s the team we predict will face West Ham.