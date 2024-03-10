Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Liverpool predicted team vs Man City - Klopp makes four changes amid Ibrahima Konate decision

Liverpool starting line-up predicted to face Man City in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 10th Mar 2024, 09:37 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 09:43 GMT

Liverpool's Premier League title ambitions are set for the ultimate test when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield (15.45 GMT).

All eyes will be on the seismic showdown and the result will have marked consequences on which side is crowned champions in two months' time.

And the pressure is on, with Liverpool no longer top of the table after Arsenal earned a 2-1 win over Brentford last night. Ultimately means that one team will slip-up.

Liverpool have won their past six games after they thrashed Sparta Prague 5-1 in the Europa League last-16 first leg. However, the quality of opposition they now prepare to face is as tough as it comes. City have been in imperious form themselves, cruising past Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in their previous two matches

And as Jurgen Klopp prepares to face his familair sparring partner Pep Guardiola for the final time before leaving in the summer, he'd have had plenty to think about when it comes to selecting his starting line-up.

Mo Salah returned off the bench against Sparta, having been troubled with a hamstring injury. Now it has to be weighed up whether the Reds' 19-goal talisman is ready to start. What's more, centre-back Ibrahima Konate was substituted after pulling up early in the second half and has been assessed.

With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Man City.

Produced another magnificent performance against Sparta and has been in excellent form during the absence of Alisson Becker.

Produced another magnificent performance against Sparta and has been in excellent form during the absence of Alisson Becker.

The 20-year-old is set for by far his biggest test to date. He'll be excited for the challenge.

The 20-year-old is set for by far his biggest test to date. He'll be excited for the challenge.

The Liverpool captain is set for another tantalising battle with Erling Haaland.

The Liverpool captain is set for another tantalising battle with Erling Haaland.

Konate is doubtful and may not be risked from the outset even if he is fit. Gomez has been in fine form but barely had a chance in his favoured position this season.

Konate is doubtful and may not be risked from the outset even if he is fit. Gomez has been in fine form but barely had a chance in his favoured position this season.

