Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Real Madrid - with two big attacking calls made - gallery
Liverpool team to face Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg predicted.
Liverpool return to action in the Champions League tonight - and the opponent couldn’t come much more difficult.
The Reds welcome Real Madrid to Anfield in the last-16 first leg as the two European heavyweights renew their rivalary.
The pair meet for a third time in five seasons, with Jurgen Klopp’s side falling short on each occasions. Liverpool lost the 2018 final to Madrid in Kyiv before being knocked out in the quarter-finals in 2021.
And last campaign, the Reds suffered a 1-0 loss to Los Blancos in the final Paris.
As Champions League games go, things don’t get much bigger with the two clubs winning the competitions a combined 20 times.
Liverpool head into the first leg on the back of a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United. Having stuttered throughout the season, the Reds have started to pick up, having also defeated Everton by the same scoreline.
Klopp’s side are hopeful Darwin Nunez can feature against Madrid, having suffered a shoulder injury against Newcastle.
Liverpool also have Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino pushing for starts after appearing off the bench in the past two games following respective calf injuries.
With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we expect to face Real.