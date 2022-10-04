Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League at Anfield and here’s the predicted team Jurgen Klopp may name.

Liverpool return to action in the Champions League this evening when they host Rangers (20.00 BST).

The British clubs meet in a competitive fixture for the first time in history and it’s set to be a big occassion under the Anfield lights.

The Reds head into the game having endured a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.

Confidence is low in the dressing room and they were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have taken only 10 points from their opening seven Premier League games.

And in the Champions League, they were defeated 4-1 by Napoli before beating Ajax 2-1 before the international break.

Klopp may be weighing up changes to his starting line-up - especially with a trip to Arsenal coming up at the weekend.

He’ll definitely be without Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - who are all injured.

With that in mind, here’s the team we predict Klopp will name against Liverpool.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Made some crucial saves against Brighton and will be desperate to keep just a third clean sheet of the season. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Out of form but this could be an ideal game for Alexander-Arnold to get his confidence back. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate Back to fitness and giving the Frenchman a runout could be in Klopp’s plans. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Failed to hit the heights he’s capable of this season but needs to battle through it. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales