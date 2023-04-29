Liverpool predicted team to face Tottenham in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool are preparing to face Tottenham this weekend, with both sides still hopeful of European qualification.

The Reds warmed up for the test of Ryan Mason’s side with a comeback win away at West Ham during the week, courtesy of goals from Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip.

Whilst Tottenham bounced back following their catastrophic 6-1 loss to Newcastle last weekend by coming from two goals down to earn a draw at home against Manchester United on the same night of Liverpool’s success at the London Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp has few injury worries and he confirmed during his press conference that Ibrahima Konate will return to the squad for the fixture having been rested in the week.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be available and soon-to-be free agent Naby Keita has just began training again after a spell on the sidelines.

1 . Alisson Becker - GK The Brazilian could do nothing about Lucas Pacquet’s strike during the week but he remains one of the best in the world.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - RB Enjoying a slightly different role under Klopp, Alexander-Arnold registered another assist against West Ham. In-form.

3 . Virgil van Dijk - CB Despite an inconsistent season, Van Dijk remains their number one choice.

4 . Ibrahima Konate - CB Left out of the match-day squad by Klopp, Konate should return this weekend after previously starting nine games in a row since missing the game vs West Ham.