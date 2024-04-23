Jurgen Klopp gets set for his final Merseyside derby when Liverpool face Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday (20.00 BST).

Klopp prepares to face the Reds’ fierce rivals for the 18th time as Anfield boss - and has a fine record. He’s recorded 10 wins and lost just once in that period.

But there is much more than just the city’s bragging rights up for grabs. Liverpool are still firmly in the Premier League title race with five matches remaining and will not want their challenge to unravel against Everton.

The Reds had hit a dip in form but a 3-1 win over Fulham last weekend ensured that they stayed level on 74 points with leaders Arsenal. And victory over Everton will see Liverpool pile the pressure on Manchester City by going four points clear albeit having played two games more.

Klopp dropped Mo Salah to the bench against Fulham and now has to decide whether to recall his talisman or use him as an impact sub. Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Everton.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The No.1 goalkeeper has started the previous three games and has been in excellent form after a return to fitness.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Displayed just how much he has been missed against Fulham as he whipped home an unstoppable free-kick. How he'd love to net against Everton.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Rested against Fulham after playing the previous three games and a return is likely in the place of Jarell Quansah.