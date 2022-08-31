Liverpool team news and expected starting line-up vs Newcastle United at Anfield.

Liverpool bid for successive Premier League victories when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield tonight.

The Reds endured a stuttering start to the 2022-23 season as they were held to draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing 2-1 to bitter rivals Manchester United.

But Jurgen Klopp got the emphatic response he wanted as Liverpool romped to a 9-0 thrashing of AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Now it’s crucial the Reds continue that form if they’re to not lose any more ground on Manchester City in the title race.

Liverpool have had well-documented injury problems during the early stages of the campaign.

The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate will again be unavailable although Curtis Jones and Joel Matip are expected to return to the squad.

With a busy few weeks upcoming up, Klopp may be tempted to make some changes to his starting line-up.

Here’s the Liverpool team we think will line-up against Newcastle.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Finally got his first clean sheet of the season against Bournemouth. Now will want another one.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool after scoring his goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth

Endured three difficult games before bouncing back emphatically, like many of his team-mates, at the weekend with a sublime long-range goal.

Centre-back - Joe Gomez

The England international will be hoping to keep his spot in central defence for the long term amid Joel Matip returning to fitness.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman oozed confidence against Bournemouth and it was the van Dijk who Kopites are used to seeing. Long may that continue.

Left-back - Kostas Tsimikas

Came off the bench to record two assists in the Cherries routing. With big games coming up against Everton and Napoli, Klopp may just opt to rest Andy Robertson and give Tsimikas a maiden start.

Centre-midfield - Fabinho

Surprisingly benched against Man Utd but showed his true worth when restored to the team last weekend.

Centre-midfield - Jordan Henderson

A win against Newcastle will still mean a lot for the Sunderland-born Liverpool captain.

Centre-midfield - Fabio Carvalho

The 20-year-old has been highly impressive since arriving from Fulham and netted his maiden Premier League goal when coming off the bench against Bournemouth. Harvey Elliott is a slight doubt and Klopp may not risk him - which would give Carvalho the chance to make a full debut.

Right-wing - Mo Salah

Somehow didn't score or record an assist against Bournemouth. Salah still remains Liverpool's main man, however, and will be hungry to get among the goals again.

Striker - Roberto Firmino

Answered a lot of his critics with not just a double in the Bournemouth win but an all-round fine display. Firmino will be hoping for another similar performance as Nunez closes in on his return.

Left-wing - Luis Diaz