Liverpool 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full.

Liverpool’s 2022-23 Premier League season fixtures have been announced.

The Reds kick-off their campaign on Saturday 6 August with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham.

It means Fabio Carvalho will swiftly return to Craven Cottage, having moved to Jurgen Klopp’s side for £7.7 million for the London outfit this summer.

Liverpool are aiming to usurp Manchester City in their bid for the top-flight title.

The Reds play Pep Guardiola’s side on 15 October at Anfield and 1 April at the Etihad Stadium.

The first Merseyside derby against Everton takes place on 3 September at Goodison Park and then at Anfield on 11 February.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s final fixture before the break for the World Cup is against Southampton (home) on 12 November.

They play Aston Villa (away) on Boxing Day and Leicester City (home) on New Year’s Eve and Brentford (away) on 2 January.

The Reds bring the curtain down on their season with a trip to Southampton on 28 May.

AUGUST

Saturday 6 (12.30pm) – Fulham (A)

Saturday 13 – Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 20 – Manchester United (A)

Saturday 27 – Bournemouth (H)

Wednesday 31 (8pm) – Newcastle United (H)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 3 – Everton (A)

Saturday 10 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 17 – Chelsea (A)

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 8 – Arsenal (A)

Saturday 15 – Manchester City (H)

Wednesday 19 (8pm) – West Ham United (H)

Saturday 22 – Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday 29 – Leeds United (H)

NOVEMBER

Saturday 5 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 12 – Southampton (H)

DECEMBER

Monday 26 – Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 31 – Leicester City (H)

JANUARY

Monday 2 – Brentford (A)

Saturday 14 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 21 – Chelsea (H)

FEBRUARY

Saturday 4 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 11 – Everton (H)

Saturday 18 – Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 25 – Crystal Palace (A)

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Manchester United (H)

Saturday 11 – Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 18 – Fulham (H)

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Manchester City (A)

Saturday 8 – Arsenal (H)

Saturday 15 – Leeds United (A)

Saturday 22 – Nottingham Forest (H)

Tuesday 25 (7.45pm) – West Ham United (A)

Saturday 29 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

MAY

Saturday 6 – Brentford (H)

Saturday 13 – Leicester City (A)

Saturday 20 – Aston Villa (H)