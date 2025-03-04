Liverpool have a number of contract issues to solve

Liverpool have a lot to consider as they make their way towards the summer transfer window. After two relatively quiet spells under Arne Slot, it has been highly suggested that the Reds will be overseeing a lot of change once the 2024/25 season ends.

With one hand on the Premier League trophy, Liverpool could enter the market with a huge advantage as the champions of England. They also have the chance to defend their Carabao Cup title when they face Newcastle United in less than two weeks’ time.

Based on the ongoing reports surrounding Anfield lately, Liverpool are on the market for some exciting new players but they could also let some go in the process. One of the biggest talking points is still the contract situation, too. Those at the club have decided to put a new deal on the table for one star player, but it’s not Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool prepare new contract offer for Conor Bradley

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are preparing to reward rapidly rising star Conor Bradley with a ‘new long-term contract’. After stepping in for Alexander-Arnold with some superb performances, the Reds are now eager to tie down the Northern Ireland international with an an improved deal as talks continue between the parties.

Bradley last agreed terms with Liverpool back in December 2023, committing him to the club until 2027. However, as his pedigree has risen and he is eyed as the natural replacement for Alexander-Arnold, should he leave the club, it’s become a matter of importance that Liverpool keep Bradley on the books.

The Northern Irishman shot to prominence with Reds fans last season after Alexander-Arnold spent a number of months out injured. He scored a memorable goal in a 4-1 win over Chelsea to announce himself. He has made 50 appearances for the Reds, providing nine assists in that time.

Klopp on Bradley

Speaking about the defender last year, then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said of Bradley: “The thing is, Conor showed up extremely good in pre-season, did extremely well at Bolton [on loan]. Comes back, looks top in pre-season, wow, and then is out for five months [or] four months, [with] like these kind of issues that only young people have, but thank God then time can sort it. At our age it would not get better but in that age group it gets better.

"He is incredible. The fans were already singing his name. He is flying and rightly so. He is working hard and he is a great footballer. People said in the summer we needed another right-back but we were very positive about Conor."