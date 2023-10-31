Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Liverpool press conference: All the key talking points from Pep Lijnders - gallery

Pep Lijnders spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool’s EFL Cup tie with AFC Bournemouth.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:12 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:15 GMT

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool’s EFL Cup tie with AFC Bournemouth instead of Jurgen Klopp today.

The Reds are in strong form and arrive at this game after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

In the previous round of the cup, they defeated Championship leaders Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield and now they travel to the south coast to face the Cherries, who earned a much-needed win over Burnley at the weekend.

With Klopp absent, Lijnders gave an update on everything from injuries, youngsters and the ongoing situation and support for Diaz.

“Lucho is the guy who always smiles. We really care about him. We try to support him as much as we can. We pray that they find his dad and everything is good.”

1. Support for Luis Diaz

“Lucho is the guy who always smiles. We really care about him. We try to support him as much as we can. We pray that they find his dad and everything is good.”

“Our squad is full of potential and desire. We made eight changes v Toulouse but we still kept our identity. That comes from the training and the meetings, and the hunger of the players. They all want to achieve.”

2. On rotating the squad

“Our squad is full of potential and desire. We made eight changes v Toulouse but we still kept our identity. That comes from the training and the meetings, and the hunger of the players. They all want to achieve.”

“We really miss him but that will take time, he will not be available. He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable guy. We hope to get him back soon.”

3. Thiago Alcantara still out

“We really miss him but that will take time, he will not be available. He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable guy. We hope to get him back soon.”

“Robbo speaks for itself – he had his operation and that all went to plan. He is one of our captains, so that says I think enough.”

4. Andy Robertson update

“Robbo speaks for itself – he had his operation and that all went to plan. He is one of our captains, so that says I think enough.”

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester CityJurgen KloppNottingham ForestBurnley