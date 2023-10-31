Liverpool press conference: All the key talking points from Pep Lijnders - gallery
Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool’s EFL Cup tie with AFC Bournemouth instead of Jurgen Klopp today.
The Reds are in strong form and arrive at this game after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest over the weekend.
In the previous round of the cup, they defeated Championship leaders Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield and now they travel to the south coast to face the Cherries, who earned a much-needed win over Burnley at the weekend.
With Klopp absent, Lijnders gave an update on everything from injuries, youngsters and the ongoing situation and support for Diaz.