'No' - Liverpool provide 11-word Ibrahima Konate injury update ahead of Man Utd clash
Jurgen Klopp believes Ibrahima Konate has a 'good chance' of featuring for Liverpool in next weekend's clash against Manchester United.
The defender was forced off in the 5-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last Thursday. As a result, he was absent for the seismic Premier League title clash against Manchester City.
Jarell Quansah partnered Virgil van Dijk in central defence as Liverpool shared an enthralling 1-1 draw against City at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister was on target for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 50th minute as he cancelled out John Stones' 23rd-minute opener.
As a result, the Reds are second in the table on 64 points and behind Arsenal on goal difference, with Pep Guardiola's side a point adrift.
Liverpool prepare for the last-16 return leg against Sparta before they face fierce rivals United in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford. And Konate could be back for the visitors. Asked if Konate's injury is serious, Reds boss Klopp replied: "No, no. Ibou has a chance for United. A good chance."