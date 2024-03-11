Ibrahima Konate was forced off in Liverpool's win over Sparta Prague. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp believes Ibrahima Konate has a 'good chance' of featuring for Liverpool in next weekend's clash against Manchester United.

The defender was forced off in the 5-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last Thursday. As a result, he was absent for the seismic Premier League title clash against Manchester City.

Jarell Quansah partnered Virgil van Dijk in central defence as Liverpool shared an enthralling 1-1 draw against City at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister was on target for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 50th minute as he cancelled out John Stones' 23rd-minute opener.

As a result, the Reds are second in the table on 64 points and behind Arsenal on goal difference, with Pep Guardiola's side a point adrift.