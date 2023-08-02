Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Alexis Mac Allister after Liverpool’s pre-season loss to Bayern Munich.

The midfielder, who arrived from Brighton for £35 million earlier this summer, received treatment on the stroke of half-time of the 4-3 defeat in Singapore. It appeared that Mac Allister suffered a whack to the knee and he was withdrawn at the interval.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz were on target for the Reds, who will now return to Merseyside after spending the past week in the Far East.

And speaking to LFCTV after the game, Klopp said that no-one got injured during the trip to Singapore - suggesting Mac Allister is OK. The Liverpool manager said: “We were tired, it was really intense but when the football is the most intense, we have to make the right decisions - and there we didn’t.

“That’s how it is. A set-piece goal can happen but we had a lot of good things and had tired legs. The whole situation with the weather, where we are in the second camp - nobody got injured most important. We know what we have to work on and that’s what we will do.”