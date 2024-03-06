Liverpool provide Curtis Jones injury 'update' as Ryan Gravenberch makes progress

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, left, with Curtis Kones. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have uploaded photos of a clutch of players arriving for training today.

The Reds have a crucial week in terms of their ambitions of winning four trophies this season. Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 first leg on Thursday before they face Manchester City in the Premier League title battle on Sunday. Just a point separates Liverpool and second-placed City.

The Reds reported for duty at the AXA Training Centre, with Darwin Nunez snapped after he made a stunning return from injury to net a 99th-minute winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson were also pictured - as were injured duo Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch.

Jones has been sidelined since suffering ligament damage in Liverpool's 4-1 win at Brentford on February 17. The midfielder walked into training carrying a protective boot, which suggests he is on the mend but still not fully over his issue. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders revealed before the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea that Jones would be back in and around the international break that takes place at the end of the month.

Gravenberch, meanwhile, was stretchered off in the first half of the Wembley triumph after being on the end of a rash challenge from Moises Caicedo. The Dutchman donned a protective boot and required crutches during the celebrations after the win. Gravenberch sustained ankle ligament damage although his issue was not as bad as it could have been.

The summer signing from Bayern Munich has missed Liverpool's past two games. Gravenberch was no longer wearing a protective boot on his way into the AXA but that may not mean he's ready to make a return to action yet. Klopp said: “It’s a ligament injury, it could have been much worse, but it’s bad enough for him to be ruled out for this game, next game, then we will see.”