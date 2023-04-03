Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz will not be ready to feature for Liverpool against Chelsea tomorrow.

The winger is back in training, having suffered a knee injury in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal in October. Diaz was not involved in the Reds’ 4-1 loss to Manchester City last Saturday.

And despite Liverpool in need of a victory to continue to have an outside chance of finishing in the Premier League top four, Diaz - who has scored 10 goals in 38 games since arriving from Porto in January 2022, will again be omitted against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s not available but he is in training. As much as we want him to be back, we have to give him time. When he came back in training in Dubai, he looked outstanding until he got injured again. We have to make sure we are patient so this week, I wouldn’t say Arsenal is completely out of the picture but it’s rather unlikely.”

Thiago Alcantara has been sidelined since February with a hip problem. The midfielder is back in training but will not feature in the squad.

