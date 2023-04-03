Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
25 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
1 hour ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show

Liverpool share Luis Diaz injury update as key man returns to training ahead of Chelsea

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Chelsea.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz will not be ready to feature for Liverpool against Chelsea tomorrow.

The winger is back in training, having suffered a knee injury in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal in October. Diaz was not involved in the Reds’ 4-1 loss to Manchester City last Saturday.

And despite Liverpool in need of a victory to continue to have an outside chance of finishing in the Premier League top four, Diaz - who has scored 10 goals in 38 games since arriving from Porto in January 2022, will again be omitted against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Most Popular

“He’s not available but he is in training. As much as we want him to be back, we have to give him time. When he came back in training in Dubai, he looked outstanding until he got injured again. We have to make sure we are patient so this week, I wouldn’t say Arsenal is completely out of the picture but it’s rather unlikely.”

Thiago Alcantara has been sidelined since February with a hip problem. The midfielder is back in training but will not feature in the squad.

Klopp said: “We had Thiago yesterday in normal team training but he’s not available so we’ll see how he reacts.”

Premier LeagueChelseaJurgen KloppManchester City