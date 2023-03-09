Luis Diaz injury latest as Liverpool prepare to face Bournemouth.

Liverpool have been going through their paces at a snowy AXA Training Centre ahead of Saturday’s clash against AFC Bournemouth.

The Reds are aiming for a fifth win in six games and edge closer to the Premier League top four. Jurgen Klopp‘s men will certainly be buoyed with confidence after a 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last weekend.

Liverpool have uploaded photos from today’s session ahead of the trip to the south coast.

And it seems that Luis Diaz will not be involved despite reports in his native Colombia suggesting that he could return.

The winger is coming towards the end of his rehab period, having been sidelined since October with a knee injury. But given he was seemingly not in training today, it’s unlikely he will be available.

Klopp recently revealed that Diaz was pencilled in to return to the first part of training this week. The 26-year-old was snapped in the gym last week undertaking various exercises.

Meanwhile, Nat Phillips and Caoimhin Kelleher were not spotted. Phillips has been omitted from the past four match-day squads. However, the centre-back was in training photos last week

No.2 Kelleher was also spotted alongside the rest of the goalkeepers before the victory over United. It could be that Kelleher simply was not snapped or was absent for a reason - but only Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitiluga of the stoppers could be seen.

