Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Stefan Bajcetic will return to team training when Liverpool are back from their pre-season tour of Singapore.

The 18-year-old and Thiago Alcantara have been left at home as they come back from respective operations. Thiago had hip surgery towards the end of last season while Bajcetic was forced to go under the knife for an adductor problem in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds face Leicester City in a pre-season clash at the Singapore National Stadium today (10.00 BST) before they play Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

And when Liverpool return to Merseyside, Bajcetic will step up his recovery. Klopp said: “We left him and Thiago at home because the travel would cost him back and forth like two, three, maybe four days of training and we thought it makes no sense in a very important phase of his rehab for both of the boys. But I’m in constant contact, so he will be back in team training, that’s the plan in the moment, when we arrive home. That’s good.

“Yeah, super-talented player, a really cool package. Unfortunately, we didn’t see him playing for a while because it was a really nasty, not a bad injury but for a young player an annoying one where you feel pretty quickly fit again but still not allowed to do a lot and then you have to wait and wait and wait, and then from a specific moment on you can go – and that’s where we are now.”

Dominik Szoboszlai sat out Liverpool’s 4-4 draw against Greuther Furth in Germany last week because of a minor ankle issue. The £60 million summer signing from RB Leipzig is set to return against Leicester. Klopp added: “It’s good, it was nothing too serious. In these moments we had really a lot of intense sessions and it was in one moment where he just rolled his ankle a little bit. We all know everything can happen there but nothing really happened apart from he needed a few days’ rest, proper treatment and is already back running pretty quickly after.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So, he was now yesterday in training but yesterday training was obviously not intense; after the long trip we had to just shake the legs a little bit, play a rondo and the players were shooting a little bit after the session, that’s all.

“Tonight will be a proper session and then the game tomorrow. In the moment nothing speaks against that he will play, yeah.”

Conor Bradley was another left at home for the trip to Singapore, having started both friendlies so far this summer. The right-back has a knock.