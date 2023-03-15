Luis Diaz has not played for Liverpool since October because of a knee injury.

Luis Diaz continues his recovery as he edges closer to making a Liverpool return.

The winger hasn't played for the Reds since October after suffering a knee injury in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Diaz did not train with the rest of his team-mates yesterday ahead of the Champions League last-16 second-leg clash against Real Madrid. However, he was out on the grass at the AXA Training Centre undergoing a session before Jurgen Klopp's side's session.

Posting a picture of Diaz on Twitter, Liverpool said: "The hard work continues for @LuisFDiaz19."

Diaz could make a return to the Liverpool squad for the trip to Manchester City on 1 April after the international break.

Liverpool have to overturn a 5-2 deficit if they’re to pull off an almost impossible task of defeating Madrid and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Klopp will be weighing up his starting line-up to deliver an unlikely result - although he’s been hit with two fresh blows. Stefan Bajcetic has an adductor injury while Jordan Henderson is ill.

However, it does appear that Fabinho will start for Liverpool. The Brazil international was put up for pre-match media duties in Madrid last night, which suggests he’ll feature from the outset.

Fabinho said: “We have to have confidence to play this game because we really need to change a big result that was made in the first game.

“But I think we have to really enjoy this game, we will play at the Bernabeu, a really nice stadium to play [in], a really big Champions League game. We have to try to enjoy the game.

