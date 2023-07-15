Liverpool £4m signing officially completes exit after pre-season return

Calvin Ramsay will officially complete his loan departure from Liverpool today.

The Reds defender agreed to join Preston North End for the 2023-24 season earlier this summer. Jurgen Klopp's side are keen for Ramsay to get regular senior minutes under his belt after a frustrating maiden campaign at Anfield.

Having joined Liverpool from Aberdeen in June 2022 for a fee of £4 million, he managed just two appearances last term. Ramsay had a back issue that was discovered during his medical before he required knee surgery in February.

The right-back returned to the AXA Training Centre last week for the first day of pre-season training along with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip.

Ramsay has been in the final stages of his rehabilitation for his setback. But with Liverpool jetting off to the Black Forest in Germany for a training camp today, the 19-year-old will now link up with Preston.

The Championship side revealed when they struck an agreement with the Reds that Ramsay would join on Saturday 15 July.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe said after signing Ramsay: “I’m really pleased we’ve managed to get Calvin through the door on a season-long loan.

“He fills a position we’ve been looking to fill for a while as it gives us good competition down that right-hand side where Brad Potts has obviously been fantastic.

“It gives us options now, too. We’ve got a right back in the building as well as someone who can play right wing back. He’s energetic, he’s dynamic, and he can get himself up and down the pitch.