Liverpool have received a major transfer boost in their pursuit of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister as it has been reported that he is ‘100% guaranteed’ to leave Brighton in the summer.

The Argentinian has been in sparkling form this season as he’s developed into one of the most wanted players in the Premier League thanks to his efforts for club and country.

He’s currently helping to spearhead Brighton’s European charge and he also started in the World Cup final victory over France at the end of last year.

Due to his astronomical rise over the course of this season he’s garnered plenty of interest from top clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, and now his representatives have all but confirmed his departure this summer.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Mac Allister and his camp consider a summer move as 100% guaranteed, with the expectation on an early transfer. Liverpool and Man United as both are set to open talks with the player’s representatives soon.

With Liverpool set to allow soon-to-be free agents in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita to leave, alongside Arthur Melo return to parent club Juventus, there’s clearly going to be a gaping hole in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Recruiting a player as versatile as Mac Allister would be a shrewd move, as the 24-year-old has demonstrated that he can perform to the type of levels required at Liverpool.

His goalscoring prowess will be what most fans will notice first; 10 goals and two assists from a fairly conservative midfield role is impressive and those numbers are significantly clear of any Liverpool’s current crop of midfielders.

But his energy, work-rate and ability to take up clever positions between the lines - demonstrated by the fact he has received the most line-breaking passes in the Premier League this season - shows he can be the most advanced of Klopp’s typical midfield three.

However, the Reds will face stiff competiton for his signature but they can certainly be considered as a strong option for Mac Allister this summer.

