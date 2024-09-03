Liverpool quietly complete latest loan exit after deadline day - 'this is a massive transfer'
Liverpool youngster Jakub Ojrzynski has completed a loan exit from the club.
The 21-year-old joined the Reds from Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2019 - and penned a long-term deal at Anfield two years later. Ojzynski has still to feature for Liverpool’s first team but has built up senior experience after spells with Caernarfon Town, Radomiak Radom and last term with Dutch side Den Bosch.
Now the Poland youth international has departed Anfield on a temporary basis for a fourth time. He’s made the move to join Spartakos Kitiou, who play in Cyprus’ second tier.
EL Sports Agency, who represent Orjazynski, posted on Instagram: “We proudly present the loan transfer of the 1.96m giant and ultra-talented goalkeeper, Jakub Ojrzyński, from Liverpool to Spartakos Kitiou for one year.
“The exceptional Polish goalkeeper, an international for his country, arrives in Cyprus with the highest prospects. This is a massive transfer for the league, showcasing Spartakos Kitiou’s ambitious goals. Additionally, we are pleased to officially announce our collaboration with Liverpool FC.”
Ojrzynski is the second young goalkeeper to be loaned out by Liverpool this season, with Fabian Mrozek joining Swedish club Brommapojkarna until January.
Alisson Becker remains No.1 stopper at Anfield, with Caoimhin Kelleher deputy. After the departure of Adrian, who returned to Real Betis, Vitezslav Jaros has been promoted to third choice. He helped Sturm Graz claim the Austrian league-and-cup double during his loan spell last season.
Meanwhile, Harvey Davies is back at Liverpool having earned senior experience at Crewe Alexandra in 2023-24. Davies travelled with Arne Slot’s side for the 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for a fee of up to £29 million, although he has remained at the Spanish club on loan for the 2024-25 season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.