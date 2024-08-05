Julio Soler. (Photo by MARCOS BRINDICCI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Argentinian youngster Julio Soler.

Liverpool are ready to make a formal offer for Argentinian youngster Julio Soler, it has been claimed.

Reports from South America suggest that the Reds are keen to sign the left-back in the summer transfer window. Andy Robertson has missed pre-season so far with an injury, with Kostas Tsimikas the only other out-and-out senior option available.

As a result, it has been suggested that Arne Slot's side admire Soler. The 19-year-old has come through the youth system at Lanus where he has made 36 appearances in total.

Soler was included in Argentina's Olympic Games squad and played all four matches as Javier Mascherano's side were eliminated in the quarter-finals by favourites and host nation France. Now Mariano Antico, a reporter for Lanus Radio, suggests on X (formerly Twitter) that Liverpool are prepared to make a formal offer. Lanus are said to value Soler at around £12 million.